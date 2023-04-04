Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen + more!

For the better half of 2022 and all of 2023, there has been a very noticeable wave that has flooded the country music scene. That wave comes in the form of country artist Jelly Roll. His first country single, "Son of a Sinner," not only went No. 1 on country radio, but he just won a slew of awards at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, and the door is wide open for him to win a lot more awards in 2023.

Jelly Roll seems to have captivated the country audience with the break-in-through-the-back-door-and-don't-look-back approach he has taken when it comes to his music and what he stands for. His wife, Bunnie Xo, has taken notice of this and celebrates it.

She took to her Instagram to shine even more light on her husband, a man she's endlessly proud of.

"You were sent here to destroy stereotypes & blaze the trail for all the have nots," she says.

Here's the full caption:

An anomaly: Something that deviates from what is standard, normal or expected. You my sweet other half, are just that. A man that was told no every corner he turned only to hit ‘em with that Nashville shuck & come out on top every time. I always tell you you have a horseshoe stuck up your ass, but that isn’t it baby. This is sheer will to spread light, to move mountains, to touch broken souls with your voice, to break generational traumas & set examples for the future. In short, you are the game changer papas. You were sent here to destroy stereotypes & blaze the trail for all the have nots. Saying I’m proud of you has to be so redundant after all these years, so tonite, per usual- I stand in awe of you. The pied piper of lost souls, the melancholy maestro.. tonite was your night. Hell if we’re being honest, 2023 has been your YEAR. You filled their hearts with love & brought ‘em to church handsome. Can’t wait to see what’s next.

The two have been married for over 6 years, and Jelly Roll told me when his wife first met him, she said "he had the saddest eyes she had ever seen," and that she had to get to know this man. They both seem very struck by one another to this day, and you can tell by how she gushes about him in this post that their love is the real deal.

This sweet sentiment isn't the first and surely won't be the last from Jelly Roll's wife as his career continues to skyrocket. One can only believe that their love for one another will continue to do the same.

The Top 6 Moments From the 2023 CMT Music Awards In a night full of unforgettable performances, mind-blowing team-ups, heartfelt tributes and history-making moments, here were the six best.

CMT Music Awards Hosts, Ranked Every host from the CMT Awards, ranked from the most to the least memorable.