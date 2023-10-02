After being given a difficult prognosis and enduring a scary and discouraging hospital stay, Bunnie Xo has some positive news to share about her father Bill's ongoing cancer battle.

The social media personality and podcaster — who is also wife to Jelly Roll — shared an update with her fans on TikTok, explaining that the past week has brought the family a roller coaster of setbacks and successes.

"As you guys know, I was doing my last run on the tour in Texas because it's so close to my dad, so I figured, 'Why not do those dates?'" Bunnie explains.

The singer's wife was a fixture on his 2023 Backroad Baptism Tour until she learned that her dad was battling Stage 4 cancer, at which point Bunnie took a step back from tour to focus on her family.

"While I was there — luckily — he ended up getting really sick. He had a blood clot and pneumonia all at the same time, so they admitted him into the hospital," she continues. "When he was there, it was just even more confirmation of why we're moving him to Nashville, because the doctors were so cold to him and treated him terribly."

"They pretty much said, 'Why don't you just sign a 'Do Not Resuscitate,'' and pretty much told him to just lay there and die and give up," she goes on to say. "And we're not about to do that."

Bunnie told her dad that if he didn't feel up to moving to Nashville, they'd find other ways to get him treatment and keep him comfortable at home in Texas. But he was insistent about making the move, and said he'd get well enough to do so comfortably.

"He did. He's better. And he's on a plane right now. He's about to pull up in Nashville and I couldn't be more excited," she relates.

Next up, Bunnie and Jelly are making some modifications to their home to accommodate Bill, like putting in a ramp for his wheelchair, and Bunnie is researching treatment options to keep her dad comfortable and fight his cancer.

"We're gonna get him enrolled in Vanderbilt [University Medical Center,] and we're trying a bunch of holistic cancer treatments, and I'm talking to treatment centers in Tijuana [Mexico]... Whatever my Pops wants, we're gonna do, just to give it the old good fight," she concludes.

Bunnie and her family were just as hopeful in a follow-up post that showed Bill getting settled at home in Nashville — and moving around more easily than he's been able to in quite a while.

"Bill, you're moving real fast for an old guy," Bunnie jokes from behind the camera as she follows him using his walker to move around the house.

"We started a new treatment yesterday & Pops is up walking!!" she writes in her post. "He hasn't walked like this in months. This is huge."

Last month, Bunnie provided fans with another update on her dad after a Houston, Texas-area hospital told the family that Bill's cancer was "unusually aggressive" and no treatments "are working or will work."

