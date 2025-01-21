Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo is getting major compliments on her new hairstyle. The Dumb Blonde Podcast host cut off a lot of hair and is now wearing it slicked back, behind her ears.

Fans of the singer haven't been this surprised by a style chance since ... well, since Jelly Roll cut off his mullet in mid-2023.

As a point of reference, this is Bunnie Xo at the ACM Awards last spring. It's possible she was wearing hair extensions on that night, but even in more candid pics and videos on social media, her hair has historically gone beyond her shoulders.

Bunnie Xo's New Haircut

The first photo of Bunnie Xo's new haircut came on Jan. 13.

"Chopped hair & duck lipssss," she says in a Facebook caption, seemingly confirming she took scissors to her long hair.

It wasn't until this week that fans got a sense of how she'd style it when out doing official Bunnie Xo things (i.e. celebrating Jelly Roll's new bar in Nashville).

"LOVE the short hair," @Kailaspargosoos told her on Instagram. "Making me want to cut mine, I’ve been debating on it for the last year. Looks so good on you!"

Jelly Roll's Goodnight Nashville bar opened earlier this month, and over the course of the last week, Bunnie Xo has been doing her part to support her man's side hustle. That means posting video of one of the venue's more eye-catching employees doing the worm.

It also means menu sampling. That's where you get to see Bunnie's new look out in the wild:

