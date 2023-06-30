Jelly Roll is a long-haired country boy no more! The budding artist documented the momentous occasion on social media with a fun video, in which he walks us through the process.

Even his wife, Bunnie, helped shave off a few curls.

The video opens with Jelly Roll getting ready for the big moment, and he jokingly asks if his wife will miss his hair. He's shared before that she is not a fan of his luscious locks, and even calls her "hair hater No. 1" in his post.

"Bro, me and about 5,000 other women," she says when asked if she's excited for him to cut off his mullet.

"You can clearly see it in my face right now that I am second-guessing this decision," Jelly Roll says as his barber wets his hair.

Midway through the cut, Jelly Roll laughs at himself as he instinctively tries to toss his hair back over his shoulder.

"That was weird. I just went to flip my hair and it wasn't there," he says with a chuckle. "I keep reaching back and I'm so used to twiddlin' it."

The video brings several different stages of emotion: Disbelief, fear and plenty of humor.

Jelly Roll talked about his long hair with Taste of Country ahead of the 2023 ACM Awards in May. He was quite proud of how long his hair had grown, and the texture of his locks, as well. Before growing it out, he didn't know how curly it was going to be.

"I'm like a walking natural perm, you know what I'm saying?" he bragged at the time. "I go Kenny Powers on these bi--hes. I pull this hat off and this mane just flows, dude."

Bunnie, on the other hand, felt he looked like Harry from the movie Harry and the Hendersons with that long hair. It's a comparison that once you see it, you can't unsee.