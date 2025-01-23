Jelly Roll Might Be Ready for Spring After His Wife’s Latest Spending Spree

It's been unseasonably cold in Nashville for the past several days, and Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's moods — and wallets — are feeling the effects.

With chilly temperatures and even some snow outside, Bunnie — a Las Vegas native — has been cooped up in the house, and it seems like she's been using all that down-time thinking about new home purchases.

She shared a short video of herself to TikTok, using a soundtrack that uses the phrase, "I'm thinking of redecorating this whole f--king house."

"Day 475 of being snowed in & the hubby asking why you're ordering more stuff online," Bunnie jokes.

Jelly didn't weigh in on his wife's post joking about her boredom buys, but as a native of Antioch, Tenn., he's a Southern boy himself, so he's likely not too accustomed to the snow, either.

Bunnie's latest social media video is one of several she's recently shared about the cold. Even her dog, Chachi, is feeling the effects of the winter weather. Earlier in January, after a fresh snowfall in the Nashville area, she posted video of herself unsuccessfully trying to get Chachi to relieve himself in the wintry weather.

Read More: See Bunnie Xo's Shocking Hair Transformation

"Crazy how life changes. I used to party til 8AM & now I'm in the middle of a snowstorm trying to negotiate w/ the world's most spoiled dog," she wrote in the caption of that post.