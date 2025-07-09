Jelly Roll is among the dozens of celebrities reportedly moved to take action upon hearing about the catastrophic floods in central Texas.

Carrie Underwood, George Strait, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan ... if you were to believe the internet, you'd think Nashville was a ghost town as everyone bussed to Kerr County, Texas.

Honestly, if you can't trust Today's C News and all of their pop-up ads, who can you trust?

The venerable website isn't the source for the latest news regarding Jelly Roll. A very similar-looking site called News NGay (forwarded by a social profile called Musical Meadow) is to blame for this fake Jelly Roll quote:

"I didn’t just read the story. I felt it — like a punch to the chest ... I wrote this song with tears still falling. This one’s for the angels we lost.”

As a result of all of this emotion, Jelly supposedly penned a song called "Angels Don't Pack Their Bags" that pays tribute to the youngest of more than 100 people killed when the Guadalupe River flooded over Fourth of July weekend (nearly 200 are still missing, per the New York Times).

The tragedy has captured the hearts and minds of all Americans, including country's biggest stars.

However, Jelly Roll hasn't shared his feelings on his official social media properties, and he has not written and recorded a new song in response to the tragedy. It's all a hoax!

The Voice Fandom Facebook page is filled with edited photos and graphics that appear to show country stars (mostly Blake Shelton) rescuing children. Almost all show the singers in a positive light, so at least it's not negative.

While there are legit attempts to help — Robert Earl Keen says he's planning an event — no big country stars have been spotted at the rescue site.

Not even Carrie Underwood. We should have known — she's holding the same bag of bread as Shelton!

