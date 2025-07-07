Robert Earl Keen Planning Benefit Show for Texas Flood Relief Efforts

Robert Earl Keen has announced plans for a benefit show to raise funds for relief efforts in his home state of Texas, which suffered deadly flash flooding on Friday (July 4).

In a video message to his fans, Keen explained that not only was his hometown — Kerrville, Texas — especially hard-hit by the "unprecedented" tragedy, but he has a special connection to Camp Mystic, a girls' summer camp where several children have been confirmed dead or are unaccounted for after the flooding.

"There are still many missing from the event, including campers from Camp Mystic," Keen says, "which holds a special place in mine and my family's hearts as both of my daughters attended summer camp there."

"My thoughts and prayers go out to all of those affected, and special thanks for the amazing support of the first responders from the community and all over Texas rushing to aid those in need," the singer goes on to say.

In the video, which he posted to social media on July 5, Keen says a benefit show is in the works.

"I will be working on a benefit to support the community, and more details to follow as soon as we know them," he says.

In the meantime, he directed fans to make donations to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, and said that he's planning to donate "100 percent of the merchandise sales from our current tour" to that foundation as well.

Early in the morning on July 4, the Guadalupe River in Kerr County's Hill Country surged rapidly, with water levels rising as much as 30 feet, according to NPR.

The flash flooding had a devastating impact on communities in the area, ravaging homes and sweeping people away.

As of Sunday night (July 6), CNN has confirmed at least 82 fatalities in connection with the floods. 40 adults and 28 children have died in Kerr County, where Camp Mystic is located.

The families of at least four campers have confirmed their deaths. 10 girls and one counselor from the camp are still missing.

Several country artists have sent prayers and tributes to those affected by the floods. Miranda Lambert, a Texas native and longstanding animal welfare advocate, launched a new fundraiser via her MuttNation Foundation to aid animals who have been displaced by the tragedy.

Keen announced his retirement from touring in 2022, but after getting sober and releasing a new album called Western Chill, he returned to the stage. According to his tour calendar, he has several dates and festival appearances on the calendar planned for summer 2025.