Pat Green’s Brother John Confirmed Dead After Being ‘Swept Away’ by Floods

Pat Green's younger brother John Burgess is confirmed to have died in the central Texas floods over the weekend, according to a report from KWTX.

According to KHOU, Burgess' wife Julia Anderson Burgess has also died.

The family, who live in Liberty, Texas, were at the Blue Oak RV Park in Kerr County with their two young sons when the flash floods hit. Both their children are missing as of Tuesday (July 8).

The New York Post reports that Lorena Guillen, the owner of the RV park, says that her husband saw Burgess clinging to a tree and holding his children during the flood.

"My husband was in the water trying to ask them, 'Please throw me your baby!'" she recounts. "The man was holding tight to his babies, and he just got swept away."

On Monday (July 7), Green shared on social media that his family was grieving "a heartbreaking and deeply personal loss."

He didn't share any specifics, though his wife Kori noted that John, Julia and their children were swept away by the floods in her post about the incident.

"We are heartbroken and anxiously waiting for all of them to be found. Thank you for your prayers," Kori says.

The Burgess family had traveled to the area in order to pick up their daughter from a summer camp that was unaffected by the floods. Per KWTX, their daughter is safe.

As of Tuesday afternoon (July 8), at least 108 people have been confirmed dead in the floods, according to CNN.

Thirty of those were children who died in Kerr County. Many of those were at Camp Mystic, a girl's summer camp hit especially hard by the tragedy. At least 18 people remain missing.

In the days since the tragic flooding first hit, multiple country stars have jumped in to express support or help those impacted by the devastation.

Miranda Lambert, a Texas native and longtime animal welfare advocate, launched a new fundraiser via her MuttNation Foundation to aid animals displaced by the tragedy.

Robert Earl Keen announced that he's working on putting together a benefit show to raise funds for flood relief efforts. In that statement, Keen — who hails from Kerrville, Texas — said he has a special connection to Camp Mystic, since both his daughters attended summer camp there.