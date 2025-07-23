Pat Green offered his fans a lot of laughter, but also didn't hide his pain during a powerful show in Lake Charles, La. last Friday (July 18).

The event took place just two days after Green's benefit concert for those impacted by the Texas Hill Country floods.

For Green, that cause was painfully personal. His younger brother John Burgess died in the floods, along with his wife Julia Anderson Burgess and two of their children.

As he addressed the crowd, Green reflected on the benefit and expressed his gratitude for all the support it received from viewers and participating artists.

"On Wednesday, our band and so many others ... Miranda Lambert, Cody Canada, Casey Donahew — I mean, everybody," he said, pausing amid cheers from the crowd. "We raised $1.3 million for those people."

"I hope you know that those cheers are not for us," he continued. "They're for those people that donated their time and money. The Texas Rangers and everybody."

The singer then launched into a rendition of his 2003 song "Wave on Wave," saying he was dedicating the performance to his late family members, and everyone else who lost their lives in the flood.

"I'm gonna do this song for my brother John, my sister-in-law Julia, my two nephews, and for all the other people who ... you know," he said, appearing to hold back tears as he briefly stepped away from the microphone.

His voice remained strong through almost all of the song.

But in one verse, the lyrics — "Wandered out into the water / And I thought that I might drown" — seemed to be just too painful. Green turned his head away from the mic, shaking his head, before picking up again in the next line.

"Be kind to one another. Love one another. Be gentle. Do things with purpose," Green said toward the end of the song.

"Let the people around you know exactly what you think about 'em as often as you can," he added.

He then called on the crowd to "end this thing on a high note," inviting them to sing the final chorus of "Wave on Wave" along with him.

How Many People Died in the 2025 Floods in Texas?

According to USA Today, more than 120 people died when the Guadalupe River in Texas jumped its banks and flooded extensive parts of Kerr County after a massive surge in rainfall.

Authorities estimated that 160 people remained missing in the aftermath of the devastating floods, acknowledging that it's unlikely they will find any more survivors.

