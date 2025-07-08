Pat Green Suffers a ‘Heartbreaking’ Personal Family Loss in the Texas Floods

Texas country star Pat Green has shared that he and his family suffered a "heartbreaking and deeply personal loss" during the devastating flash flooding event that impacted central Texas this past weekend.

"We are grieving alongside countless Texans whose lives have been upended by this tragedy," Green writes in a statement on social media.

He didn't share any more details about his family's loss in that post, but he did thank fans for their "love, prayers and compassion."

"Right now, we kindly ask for privacy and space as we mourn, support each other, and begin to process what comes next for our family," Green's statement continues.

The singer's wife, Kori Green, shared the same statement on her social media, along with some additional comments saying that Green's brother John and his family were among those unaccounted for in the wake of the floods.

"Pat's little brother John, his wife Julia, and two of their children were swept away in the Kerrville flood," she explains. "We are heartbroken and anxiously waiting for all of them to be found. Thank you for your prayers."

On Green's post, several country singers — many of them from Texas or the Texas country world — expressed sympathy and support in the comments section.

"Love you sir," the Randy Rogers Band comments.

"Heart hurts for you brother," the Josh Abbott Band adds.

In the days since the tragic flooding first hit, multiple country stars have jumped in to express support or help those impacted by the devastation.

Miranda Lambert, a Texas native and longtime animal welfare advocate, launched a new fundraiser via her MuttNation Foundation to aid animals displaced by the tragedy.

Robert Earl Keen announced that he's working on putting together a benefit show to raise funds for flood relief efforts.

In that statement, Keen — who hails from Kerrville, Texas, an area hard-hit by the floods — said he has a special connection to Camp Mystic, a summer camp where several children have been confirmed dead or remain unaccounted for after the flooding. Keen explained that both his daughters previously attended summer camp there.

As of Tuesday morning (July 8), at least 104 people have confirmed to have died in the floods, according to CNN. Twenty-eight children — many of them at Camp Mystic — have died in Kerr County.

Two dozen people remain missing.