Pat Green lost his younger brother, John, in the recent floods that swept through Texas Hill Country, and in a new interview, he's sharing his favorite memory of his beloved late sibling.

Did Pat Green's Brother Die in the Texas Floods?

Pat Green's brother, John Burgess, was confirmed dead in the flooding that devastated parts of Texas beginning on July 4, according to a report from KWTX.

According to KHOU, Burgess' wife Julia Anderson Burgess also died. Their two sons also died, while their daughter, Jenna, was away at summer camp and was spared.

What Has Pat Green Said About His Brother's Death?

In a new interview, Green shares his favorite memory of his brother, saying, "I bought him a Nissan Pathfinder. It was yellow, and it has 9 million miles on it. But he didn't have a car, so I helped him out."

Green's brother ended up selling that car to "have a keg party," as he shares in the video below.

"He was very young. He was in college," he explains. "Long story short: I told him, I'm not buying him two cars, but I'll come over and have a beer."

"He was the best ... just the best," he adds.

Burgess and his wife and two sons died in the floodwaters that swept central Texas in early July.

How Many People Died in the 2025 Floods in Texas?

According to USA Today, more than 120 people died when the Guadalupe River in Texas jumped its banks and flooded extensive parts of Kerr County after a massive surge in rainfall.

Authorities estimated that 160 people remained missing in the aftermath of the devastating floods, acknowledging that it's unlikely they will find any more survivors.

