As he continues to grieve the loss of his younger brother in the devastating Texas floods, Pat Green is planning a unique way to give back to his hard-hit community and the many people who were impacted by the tragedy.

Green will lead a benefit show billed as the Pat Green and Friends: Texas Flood Relief Livestream, welcoming an array of special guests to the stage at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The show will take place on Wednesday (July 16).

Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi and Dierks Bentley are just three of the artists confirmed to perform during the benefit.

Josh Abbott, Cross Canadian Ragweed, Eli Young Band, Corey Kent, Joe Nichols, Aaron Watson and Kaitlin Butts are also among the artists set to take the stage.

What makes this show truly unique? No one will be there in person in the audience.

This non-ticketed event will be available exclusively to livestream, according to a press release. That means that everyone who wishes to attend — not just those local to Arlington — will be able to tune in and help support the benefit show.

All proceeds from Pat Green and Friends: Texas Flood Relief Livestream will be distributed to families impacted by the floods, via Kerr County Relief, TEXSAR and the Do It for Durrett Foundation via the Pat Green Foundation.

How Can You Watch Pat Green's Benefit Show? When Does it Start?

Pat Green and Friends will begin livestreaming at 6:30PM CT on Wednesday, July 16. You can RSVP to the livestream and watch for free here, as well as make donations.

What Happened During the July 4 Flooding in Texas Hill Country?

Early in the morning on July 4, torrential rain over central Texas caused the Guadalupe River to rise dramatically and surge. Catastrophic flooding quickly began to hit the region.

According to CNN, 132 are confirmed dead in the floods as of Tuesday (July 15), and more than 170 people remain missing.

Read More: Death Toll Rising, People Still Missing in Texas Floods

How Was Pat Green Impacted by the Flooding?

Green's younger brother John Burgess, his wife Julie Anderson Burgess and their two young children are four of the people who are confirmed to have died in the floods.

Read More: Pat Green's Younger Brother Confirmed Dead After Being 'Swept Away' by Floods

The singer announced that his family was mourning "a heartbreaking and deeply personal loss" in the first days after the flood hit, and more details soon emerged.

John and Julie were confirmed dead as of July 8, while their two kids remained missing.

Tragically, a press release confirms that the two missing Burgess children have also died.

Which Other Country Stars Have Been Involved in Helping Out With Flood Relief?

Robert Earl Keen, a native of hard-hit Kerrville, Texas, has announced that he is planning a benefit show to provide aid for those impacted by the devastation.

Not only does Keen hail from the affected region, but his two daughters both previously attended summer camp at Camp Mystic, which was the site of a large segment of search and relief efforts.

A number of campers and staff at Camp Mystic died or went missing in the flooding.

Miranda Lambert, who has signed on to participate in the Green-led benefit, quickly jumped in to help displaced animals and pets via her MuttNation Foundation.

Lambert has said she's working on "more things to come," with hopes of sharing more details next week. It's not clear whether Green's show is the benefit she was referring to, or if she has something else in the works, too.

George Strait has announced a benefit show of his own, while Chris Stapleton donated a staggering $1 million toward flood relief via his Outlaw State of Kind Foundation.