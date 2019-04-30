Jennifer Nettles to Sing National Anthem at Kentucky Derby

Hold on to your hats! Jennifer Nettles will be singing the National Anthem at this year's Kentucky Derby, which will be held on Saturday (May 4).

The big news was announced by Churchill Downs Racetrack on Monday (Apr. 29). The time-honored event, presented by Woodford Reserve, will be broadcast live on NBC and feature Nettles singing in front of approximately 160,000 fans. The Sugarland frontwoman will be singing in Kentucky Derby Winner's Circle just after 5PM ET, immediately prior to the historic race.

"Jennifer Nettles is a country music and vocal powerhouse,” said Kevin Flanery, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack. “We are excited and honored for her to perform our national anthem for the millions of viewers and fans around the world who tune in on Derby day.”

Nettles will mark the 11th artist to perform the national anthem since Churchill Downs began the tradition in 2009. A considerable amount of country artists have preceded her in the honorable duty, including Lady Antebellum (2016), Jo Dee Messina (2014), Martina McBride (2013), Rascal Flatts (2010) and Lee Ann Rimes (2009).

Nettles remains committed to the music world, but recently has noted she'd like to spread her wings in the acting realm these days. "Acting, in general, is something that I had done off and on throughout my life, just never professionally until now," she notes. For the meantime, she's not giving up her most recognized role: Sugarland released a new album, Bigger, in 2018.