Jessica Simpson + Eric Johnson Reunite in Vegas — But What Does It Mean?

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson had heads turning after a surprise reunion in Las Vegas.

The estranged couple were spotted flying Southwest Airlines together on Friday (Aug. 29), before popping up later that evening at the opening of Ashlee Simpson’s new residency at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort.

Naturally, their night out set off plenty of whispers: Was this a reconciliation … or just a family outing?

Vegas Sparks, But No Flame

Despite the speculation, sources were quick to shut it down. “They are not getting back together or reconciling,” an insider told Us Weekly.

Instead, Johnson joined Jessica to support Ashlee’s big debut, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of her 2005 album I Am Me.

“It was a family event, and Eric was being supportive,” the source continued.

Where They Really Stand

Jessica and Eric quietly separated earlier this year, ending a decade-long marriage that brought three kids — Maxwell Drew, 13, Ace Knute, 12, and Birdie Mae, 6 — along with plenty of headlines.

Even so, the two are keeping things civil. “Jessica and Eric have been very amicable recently and have been peaceful for the sake of the kids,” the source added.

A Simpson Comeback

While Eric played the supportive ex-brother-in-law in Vegas, Jessica is focused on her own spotlight.

She dropped Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1 in March — her first new music in 15 years — with Pt. 2 due out Friday (Sept. 5).

The project, written during her separation, features tracks such as “Leave” and “Hopeless Romance.”

Read More: Jessica Simpson’s ‘Leave’ Lyrics: Scathing New Song Hints at Cheating Ex [Listen]

If the Vegas buzz proved anything, it’s that Jessica knows how to keep the conversation going — and keep the focus on the music.