Jessica Simpson's new single "Fade" sounds like a goodbye — but to whom? Or what?

The country-pop singer appears to be pulling back the curtain on recent heartbreak with the emotional track she dropped on Tuesday (July 22).

While Simpson doesn’t name names, the lyrics — and the story behind them — feel familiar.

"I was in a rough place when the day came around for this writing session; however, I was not going to crawl under my sheets, hide, and cry," she says about the song.

Simpson adds, "Instead, I chose to rise and shine. It immediately encouraged confrontation to heal a layer of pain.

Listen to Jessica Simpson's 'Fade':

Is Jessica Simpson Singing About Her Marriage Ending?

Simpson and husband Eric Johnson quietly separated earlier this year, ending a 10-year marriage that produced three children — Maxwell Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae — along with countless headlines and rumors.

While "Fade" doesn’t explicitly mention Johnson, the lyrics speak volumes.

“You can always say you love me / That doesn’t mean that I feel loved,” she sings. “There’s a green light in the distance / And all your words become too much.”

By the chorus, she’s fully walked away: “You can just wait on me now / 'Cause I’m not coming back this time.”

This isn’t a fiery breakup anthem — it’s something softer, sadder. "Fade" feels like listening to your favorite song on repeat as the player's batteries slowly die.

Simpson co-wrote the track with Trent Dabbs and Teresa LaBarbera, trusted collaborators who’ve helped shape her musical evolution since her return to the spotlight.

‘Fade’ Leads Into Her Next Chapter

"Fade" is the first single from Simpson’s upcoming EP, Nashville Canyon, Pt. 2, due out in September.

The new project continues the story started on Pt. 1, released earlier this year — but this time, the ache cuts a little deeper.

Jessica Simpson, “Fade” Lyrics:

"You can always say you love me / That doesn't mean that I feel loved / There's a green light in the distance / And all your words become too much."

"Well, I won't repeat this history / The kind I've seen times before / Here's the part, I should say I miss you / But I think you'll miss me more."

Chorus:

"Oh, oh, oh / You can just wait on me / I won't be around / Watching you fade on me / Your words mean nothing now."

"Oh fade / On me / But I won't be around."

"I have way too good a memory / I have no more heart to break / You're as empty as your promise / Go sleep alone in the bed you made."

"I've been way too optimistic / Now it's all taking a turn / They're gonna talk, but it's not their business / The stars align and sometimes burn."

Repeat Chorus

"I'll leave behind all your mistakes."

"I want my heart to feel held safe / I know that home is a feeling / And not a place / Oh, there won't be a next time / Cause I won't break."

Repeat Chorus

"Oh fade / On me now / But I won't be around."