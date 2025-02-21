Jessica Simpson is back on her music game.

The pop singer released a new track on Friday (Feb. 21) called "Use My Heart Against Me." It's her first new song in 17 years, and she chose a special place to record it.

The actress and singer returned to Nashville, Tenn. and selected the iconic Studio B in the RCA Victor building for the project. Known as the "birthplace for the 'Nashville Sound,'" the room has seen countless legends, like Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Chet Atkins and more come through the doors.

"Nashville's always been a place of self-discovery for me," Simpson explains in a behind-the-scenes video. "It's been many firsts. I actually recorded a gospel record here when I was 14- 14 and 15."

"So, it's always given me a voice," she adds. "It's given me a way to connect to ... connect my words to my actual voice. And there's a lot of beauty in that and a lot of light in that."

Is Jessica Simpson Making Another Country Album?

"Use My Heart Against Me" is the first track from a new EP from Simpson named Nashville Canyon, Part 1. Although details about the rest of the project have yet to be revealed, the title feels a tinge country — and her fans agree.

"Sounds country again," one writes on social media.

"Jessica Simpson is country!!" another chimes in. "Should have always been country!!"

"Are you ready boots??" one asks, anticipating a country-leaning project.

As for the song itself, Simpson says she was inspired by some of the pioneers of rock 'n' roll, specifically Chuck Berry, Betty James and Bo Diddley. Some might even argue it feels reminiscent of Presley, whose songs effortlessly bridged the gap between country and rock.

Whether or not the "With You" singer is going back to her country era a la 2008's Do You Know is still to be seen, but it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for the Texas native.

Nashville Canyon, Part 1 is set to arrive on March 21.

Jessica Simpson's "Use My Heart Against Me" Lyrics

Verse

Welcomin’ the waitin’ / Out of body levitatin’ / Secretly anticipatin’ / That you’re takin’ me with you / Just like smoke and leather /You and I go good together / You could knock me with a feather / Only you know what you do

Chorus

Go on / Use my heart against me / Double down like I’m your whisky / Drink me in until your tipsy / One and done / On the run / Restless soul / Rattle the reverb / Holy Ghost of a believer / I’m the key and you’re the keeper / Here I come / Here I come / Don’t misuse / Don’t confuse / My love

Verse

Don’t mistake me for redemption / Only into intuition / Just a mystery on a mission / Just a sin your wasted in / I’m up for the madness / If you're down to catch it

Repeat Chorus

Bridge

If you’re gonna preach it / Make sure I receive it / If your tongue’s confessin’ / I’m your ride to heaven

Repeat Chorus

Post Chorus

Don’t misuse / Don’t confuse / My Love / Don’t misuse / Don’t confuse / My love

