Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood gave 96-year-old Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, 93, a very special gift to mark the couple's 75th wedding anniversary. The superstar country couple gave the former president and first lady a red convertible that was built in 1946 — the year they wed.

The Carters married on July 7, 1946, and they threw a large private party for 300 people at the high school auditorium in their hometown of Plains, Ga., on Saturday (July 10) to mark their anniversary.

People reports that Brooks and Yearwood — who have worked extensively with the Carters as part of Habitat for Humanity — met with the couple privately before the party to present the classic car, which the Carters' close friend Jill Stuckey says was delivered to the couple's property last Wednesday (July 7). The Secret Service stored the car where the couple wouldn't see it until the big reveal, and Stuckey says they were "very excited" when they received the gift.

"Bright eyes and big smiles and ... very excited time, but there was so much special [about the day] because the people that were here from all aspects of their lives," she tells People.

Bill and Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, media mogul Ted Turner and more were also on hand for the celebration, along with members of the Carters' local church, Habitat for Humanity and the Carter Center and others who've had an impact on their lives. The couple's son, Chip, toasted them, and they each spoke in turn, paying tribute to each other for their long and happy marriage.

Brooks shared a humorous story about the former president in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2019, telling her about a Habitat for Humanity build they'd been on together in Haiti.

"We're in Haiti working on the roof [of a house] all day long, and they're metal roofs and it's 115 degrees," he recalled. "When you get a roof on, the great thing is that now the house has a roof — you can go down and stand underneath it and get two seconds of shade.

"My two seconds of shade the president walked in and I'm sitting there and he goes, 'Do you need something to do, Garth?'" he recounted with a laugh.

"I said, 'No sir!' and I jumped right back out there," Brooks said. "You're not going to outwork him or Miss Rosalynn, they just keep going."

