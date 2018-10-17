Jo Dee Messina Is ‘Leaning on God’ in Cancer Battle

Jo Dee Messina has been battling cancer, but she isn't letting it stop her. In a new interview, the 48-year-old country singer says she is relying on her Christian faith to get her through the hard times.

Messina first shared her cancer diagnosis in September of 2017, and she admitted that the news tested her faith. But in a new interview with People, Messina says that faith is her rock.

“I’m leaning on God,” the "Heads Carolina, Tails California" singer says. "I’m letting Him take charge. It’s what’s best for my soul right now. Every biopsy and every result … it feels like an eternity goes by. I know that God has me. I’m filled with gratitude and joy."

Chase Bryant Shares His Brother's Cancer Journey

Messina is still undergoing treatment for cancer, but she's also been back to work. She says she shares both the highs and the lows of her journey with her sons, 9-year-old Noah and Jonah, 6.

“Sometimes I need help getting dishes down from the shelf,” she admits. “I let my kids see my weakness as much as I let them see my joy of life.”

She has even been inspired to release a new song, "Reckless Love," which carries a strong Christian message.

“It tells the news that people need to know, that God provides a love that we will never understand,” she tells People. “Human love is so conditional. His love isn’t.”

The singer has been hesitant to share too many details about her diagnosis or treatments in public, but she is eager to share the faith-based message behind "Reckless Love," though she's not sure whether country radio will embrace such an openly Christian message.

“A lot of people around me have been frightened to release it to the country format,” she reveals. “I don’t have that fear. There is someone out there that needs to hear it. I don’t care what is current or what is going to be successful, but country music is my home format. Why not share the message? God is not formatted.”