Joanna Gaines’ Sneaky Holiday Cleanup Hack Delights Fans

Joanna Gaines just proved that kitchen appliances can be the best hiding spot during the holidays.

Gaines, who is the co-founder of Magnolia, recently shared the funniest holiday moment on Instagram. Despite waking up with plans to bake Christmas treats with her kids, she admitted to losing "motivation," and instead found herself with a handy idea to store her unused ingredients.

With friends expected later that evening, Gaines turned to "stashing" methods, hiding ingredients including marshmallows and crackers in uncommon places such as her dishwasher, utensil drawer and even under the sink.

"She is just like the rest of us 😂😂 the best places to 'quick clean' surfaces." commented one fan.

"I love it. I have often said my clean house! Ha. It’s all an illusion. Open a couple of doors and there you go real life. 😆😆😆" said another user.

"I’ve done this 🙌🏻 No one will ever know because they shouldn’t be opening your dishwasher or cabinets." said another follower.

Gaines recently celebrated her daughter Ella’s 18th birthday with a fun party. The festivities featured luxurious decor, oversized balloons and a “Happy Birthday” banner. The party featured a Paris theme, which her daughter seemed to love. The Gaines family marked the milestone with cupcakes and lots of love.

Beyond family life, the former star of Fixer Upper has been busy professionally, including her recent collaboration with MasterClass and running Magnolia. From kitchen hacks to touching family moments, she keeps just entertaining us with her sweet family.

