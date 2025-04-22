Chip Gaines Debuts Dramatic Haircut for Wife Joanna’s Birthday, at Her Request

Chip Gaines is giving "Husband of the Year" energy after getting his hair cut just because his wife asked him to.

Chip and Joanna Gaines from the Magnolia Network just posted the funniest clip on their social media pages — finally, Chip got a haircut!

We have seen the reality TV designer with his luscious locks for awhile now, but as it turns out, wife Joanna wasn't digging the mane. Finally, Chip gave in to her wish, since it was her birthday on Saturday (April 19), and his son filmed the dramatic transformation.

In the post, we see Chip cruising around on his tractor with his long hair wildly flopping in his face.

"All Joanna wanted for her birthday was for me to get a haircut," he says, adding, “but I feel like my hair is just finally starting to look awesome."

Cut to Chip sitting in a salon chair, looking mildly heartbroken. His son is filming (adorably), explaining why dad is finally in the chair.

Chip smiles and says, "Love you, mom, Happy Birthday,” as the camera tilts down to dhow what looks like a small wig's worth of hair on the floor. The man committed!

And the final reveal? Chip, back on the tractor, hair trimmed up, flashing that famous grin like he knows he just scored major husband points.

The caption sums it up perfectly: “You look good @chipgaines! Crew did awesome capturing the moment ✂️ Great job Jesse! @asylumsalon."

Comments are flooded with fans loving the new look:

"You look great she was right."

"So much better!"

"The short hair looks so much better!!"

If you’re new to the Gaines world, Chip and Joanna are the powerhouses behind Magnolia Network, where they blend home design, lifestyle, and feel-good storytelling on television.

Their new show, Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, is set to debut soon with more renovations and laughs like this one.