Joe Alwyn Doesn’t Mind That Taylor Swift Writes Songs About Him

Actor Joe Alwyn doesn’t mind that his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Swift, gains inspiration for songs from his relationship with her.

“No, not at all. No. It’s flattering,” the 28-year-old replied when asked when asked if he minds songs being written about him in an interview with The Sunday Times.

The actor finds it easy to stay away from the negative press their relationship sometimes attracts in the media. He said that he doesn’t “pay attention to what I don’t want to pay attention to.

“I turn everything else down on a dial. I don’t have any interest in tabloids,” he continued. “I know what I want to do, and that’s this, and that’s what I am doing.”

Swift shares the same mindset as her beau about keeping her private life private and staying out of the public eye. “I’ve learned that if I do [speak about my personal life] people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” Swift told The Guardian in a previous interview about her relationship. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it – but it’s just that it goes out into the world.”

“That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable,” she concluded.

Alwyn and Swift met in 2016—although the exact location and date remains a mystery, fans have speculated that it was at the Met Gala thanks to lyrics of her song, “Dress,” which describes a bleached-blonde Swift meeting a buzzed-cut man at the event.