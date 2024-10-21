John Deere Is Laying Off Nearly 300 Employees — Here’s Why

John Deere — the largest agricultural machinery company in the world — is shrinking.

On January 3, 2025, John Deere will lay off nearly 300 employees from their facilities in Iowa. The company claims that there has been a decreased demand for farm equipment lately.

There are three different facilities that will see workers impacted: Two facilities in Illinois, and one in Iowa.

Related: Husband and Wife Laid Off From John Deere on Same Day!

John Deere, as a large company with more than 100 employees, is required by law to report upcoming mass layoffs, just not names of who's on the list.

We do know that it will be 200 employees at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline, Ill., 80 production workers at John Deere Davenport Works in Davenport, Iowa, and 7 employees at John Deere Seeding and Cylinder operations in Moline, Ill.

Deere notes that the average price of corn being harvested has dropped by 37 percent from 2022, with soybean prices plummeting 24 percent and wheat prices falling 35 percent.

It's a real issue in America that doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. A downturn in sales ultimately affects hard-working Americana more than the company they work for.

As some grandfathers would say, s--t rolls downhill, so the ultimate weight gets levied on the employees who are just trying to feed their families.

John Deere has already had some mass layoffs in the recent past, amassing over 2,600 people across multiple states and factories.

Now that number will grow larger in the new year.

PICTURES: See Inside John Deere CEO's $3.9 Million Barn Mansion John Deere CEO John C. May is selling his stunning "barndominium" estate in Illinois, and pictures show a one-of-a-kind property that you have to see to believe. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

20 Things Carrie Underwood Has Done Since Winning 'American Idol' Carrie Underwood has been, well, busy since winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Since the confetti fell, the country singer has released nine albums and embarked on seven tours. She's also tried her hand at acting and launched a handful of businesses.

Over the years she's become one of the biggest success stories to come out of the show, winning countless awards and amassing a staggering net worth of over $100 million.

Keep scrolling to see 20 things Underwood has done since her time on the reality singing competition.