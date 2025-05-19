American Idol finalist John Foster went out with a bang during the Season 23 finale on Sunday night (May 18), treating the fans at home to a rousing Toby Keith tribute.

Before the first round of voting of the night, Foster took the stage to sing "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)," Keith's fiery 2002 hit.

Foster's version is every bit as patriotic and vocally polished as Keith's original. He sang it in front of a backdrop of twinkling lights and a painted wooden American flag, wearing a light-colored cowboy hat reminiscent of the ones that Keith often wore when he performed.

Read More: The 13 Most Patriotic Stars in Country Music

Strumming an acoustic guitar, Foster started off simple, but quickly kicked things into high gear as he neared the first chorus, with pyrotechnics going off behind him onstage.

The live audience clapped along, and some threw their hats in the air as Foster sang.

Even the judges were in the palm of the young singer's hand: As he concluded his song, the camera panned over to the judges' panel, where Carrie Underwood was singing along to every word.

Sunday night's episode featured multiple country performances.

Jelly Roll duetted with Jamal Roberts for renditions of "Liar" and "Unpretty."

Carrie Underwood also performed with Top 5 contestant Slater Nalley.

The pair sang "I'm Gonna Love You," Underwood's hit duet with Cody Johnson, and Johnson himself came onstage for a surprise appearance.

Foster was among the Top 3 contestants still standing in the finale of this season of American Idol, and he made it through the first round of votes halfway through the night.

He ultimately placed second to Jamal Roberts, who was crowned the Season 23 champion at the end of the night.