John Goodman just shared a heartbreaking update about his relationship with longtime co-star Roseanne Barr.

After decades of portraying one of TV’s most iconic couples on Roseanne, the actor says he and Barr haven’t spoken in years — and likely never will again.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Goodman opens up about Dan Conner’s emotional farewell in The Conners series finale — a quiet, fourth-wall-breaking moment where he sits alone on the couch and says directly to the camera: "Good night, folks. Thank you."

"I wanted to do it, and they let me, and they kept it," Goodman explains. "I thought it was just us saying, ‘Good night, folks. Thank you.'"

The scene is especially poignant, considering that the original Roseanne series opened with Dan and Roseanne laughing together on the couch in 1988.

While The Conners addressed Roseanne Conner’s fictional death years ago, the real-life distance between the two stars is just as striking.

Asked whether he and Barr had reconnected for the finale, Goodman replied:

"No. I’d rather doubt if she wants to talk to me. We haven’t talked for about seven or eight years."

Fans may be surprised by the confession, especially given the undeniable chemistry the pair shared for decades.

"We hit it off from jump street,” the actor recalls of when they first met. "She made me laugh, and I made her laugh, and wow, it was so much fun."

"We’d get so many viewers for the show back then — 20, 30 million people. Things are so different now, but it was a special time."

Roseanne Barr Turned Down a Return to the Series

Although Barr was fired from the Roseanne reboot in 2018 after a racist tweet, producers reportedly left the door open for her to return, in spirit.

Barr recently revealed that she was offered the chance to appear as a ghost in a dream or hallucination in an early season of The Conners, but she turned it down in typical Roseanne fashion.

"You’re asking me to come back to the show that you f--king stole from me and killed my ass, and now you want me to show up because you got sh-t f--king ratings and play a ghost?" she said.

Her official RSVP? "I’m gonna be bowling that f--king week."

Barr originally co-created Roseanne, which ran from 1988 to 1997 on ABC. The network later rebooted the show as The Conners, killing off Roseanne Conner with an off-screen opioid overdose.

In her absence, Goodman's Dan Conner has navigated grief, remarriage and now a touching goodbye that may signal the end of an era in TV history.