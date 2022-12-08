John Prine's luxurious former Nashville mansion has gone on the market, and pictures show a lavish home that's worth every penny of its $4.95 million asking price.

The late country legend's 4-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 7,209-square-foot mansion sits on just over two acres in Oak Hill, one of the most exclusive high-dollar areas of Music City. According to online property sites, that asking price breaks down to $687 per square foot and a monthly payment of $28,854.

The stately residence features formal columns in the front, while the interior is a mix of formal luxury and homey touches. The front door steps into an entry hall and seating area that leads to a sweeping staircase, and the main floor of the luxurious home also features a formal dining room, a chef's kitchen with the highest-end finishes and appliances, a less formal eating area and more. There's a formal sitting room, a library with exposed beams and a fireplace and a den in the back of the house that looks out over the patio and pool area via floor-to-ceiling windows, and the house also includes a rec room and office.

The master suite offers his-and-her walk-in closets, an oversized, spa-like shower and tub and an attached porch that runs the length of the front of the house.

According to the listing from Sotheby's International Realty, the kitchen was renovated in 2019, and it also includes a butler's pantry. The exterior amenities of Prine's Nashville estate include a hot tub and a pool, as well as carefully manicured landscaping that adds to the stately feel of the upscale home.

Prine and his wife, Fiona, bought the Nashville mansion in 2018, paying $2.6 million for the stunning property. The iconic singer-songwriter was one of the country music community's first losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, dying on April 7, 2020, after battling the virus.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside John Prine's lavish Nashville estate.