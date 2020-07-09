Through written remembrances, an online tribute concert and small acts, John Prine's loved ones are keeping his legacy alive following his death in April. His beloved music will live on thanks to a legion of devoted fans: some famous, and a few from within his own family.

Shortly after Prine's death, his son Jack posted to YouTube a video of himself performing his dad's song "Clocks and Spoons." In the clip's caption, the younger Prine explains that the song is his favorite of his dad's work.

"He always loved it when I played it for him," Jack Prine says by way of introduction, "so I hope you guys love it, too."

"Clocks and Spoons" comes from John Prine's 1972 album Diamonds in the Rough. It's a favorite among Prine's musically included admirers; Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires have shared that they often sing the song for their daughter Mercy.

Jack Prine is John Prine's younger biological son with his wife of more than two decades, Fiona Whelan Prine. Both he and his older brother Tommy were born in 1995, 10 months apart. The folk legend also adopted Fiona's son from a previous relationship, Jody.

Prine died on April 7, at the age of 73, after contracting COVID-19 in late March. His family recently shared his final recorded song, "I Remember Everything," which earned the legend the top spot on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart — his first-ever Billboard No. 1. The song is part of a batch of new, unreleased music that Fiona Prine recently revealed he was working on before his death; more never-before-heard tracks will be released in the future, she says.