Jon Langston Announces 2019 Dance Tonight Headlining Tour

When he's not on the road with Luke Bryan this year, Jon Langston will be headlining his own Dance Tonight Tour.

Langston announced the short run of headlining dates on social media to excited fans. The tour begins in February and runs through April, kicking off with a concert at none other than Bryan's downtown Nashville bar, 32 Bridge Food + Drink. The show will take place Feb. 13 and is free.

The Dance Tonight Tour will hit cities in the U.S. and may be a nod to Langston's future single. Langston has performed a song "If You Wanna Dance Tonight" song live at previous shows. As of now, it is just Langston performing at the upcoming shows with no support acts announced at this time.

This summer, the newcomer will join Cole Swindell and DJ Rock as support on Bryan's Sunrise Repeat Tour. The fun kicks off May 31 in Philadelphia and will go through September. Langston recently performed alongside Bryan at the 5th annual Crash My Playa in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Jon Langston's 2019 Dance Tonight Tour Dates:

Feb. 16 — Chicago, Ill.

Feb. 22 — Lansing, Mich.

Mar. 3 — Laconia, Wash.

Mar. 21 — Charleston, S.C.

Mar. 22 — Savannah, Ga.

Mar. 28 — Springfield, Mo.

Mar. 29 — Martin, Tenn.

Apr. 12 — Milledgeville, Ga.

Apr. 13 — Augusta, Ga.

Apr. 19 — Denver, Co.

Apr. 20 — Grand Junction, Co.

Maybe This Will Happen Again on Luke's Tour?