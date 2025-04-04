Jon Pardi was a recent guest on Taste of Country Nights, where he revealed to host Evan Paul that he lives right by Kid Rock.

We asked the "Dirt on My Boots" singer when was the last time he went out to a bar in Nashville.

"I think it was last month," Pardi said. "I was out with Bob (Kid Rock's real name is Robert James Ritchie). I was out with Kid Rock, and we went to Bob's little VIP place, but we took off about midnight."

Pardi said Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk in downtown Nashville is "wild, like people come to Nashville and go, 'I'm gonna go to Kid Rock's and get wasted! I'm gonna throw up right in front of it.'"

We then pressed Pardi on what it's like to hang out with Kid Rock in person.

"Bob's a good dude. He's a good guy. I met Bob like almost eight years ago. He lives by me, so it's like, y'know, got that country neighbor. Not right next door, but you know, two miles."

We then had to question if Kid Rock's house that he lives by is the singer and rapper's replica White House in Tennessee. Pardi confirmed and noted that in the area where he lives, you never know when you might see Kid Rock just pumping gas or something.

Pardi confirmed, "Yeah, you never know when you're gonna run into ol' Kid Rock."

This certainly explains why we have seen Pardi out with Rock lately, as they are literally neighbors.

As far as how Pardi refers to Rock when he texts or calls him, Pardi says he always calls him Bob. He only says Kid Rock if he needs to explain to someone who Bob is, like he did with us.

