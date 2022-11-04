Jon Pardi has found himself some new fashion: bell-bottom pants.

After seeing Lainey Wilson rock bell-bottoms while touring together, he decided to get himself a pair. The "Heartache Medication" singer showed off how versatile his new pants are with a funny video that also promotes Wilson's new album.

"Popped on a pair of @laineywilsonmusic's bell bottoms to listen to her new album #bellbottomcountry," he writes on social media.

In the hilarious video, Pardi is rocking bell-bottoms with a snakeskin print as he carries out various chores around the property.

"Ever since I saw Lainey Wilson's bell-bottoms, I knew I had to get me some," he says while Wilson's "Heart Like a Truck" plays in the background. "I like the way they blow in the wind. And they're real good around the ranch for checkin' fences, fixin' fences, driving tractors, opening gates, feeding cows."

Wilson — who is known for her extensive collection of bell-bottom pants — of course caught wind of the video and responded. After all, Pardi must have snuck into her home to get those babies.

"No you did not. Jon Pardi. Get up outta my closet, I done told you," she says in a remixed video alongside Pardi's video. "Uh uh. Imma have to change the door code."

Bell Bottom Country, Wilson's second album, arrived on Oct. 28. Pardi is obviously a fan of her music: The two recently wrapped up Pardi's Ain't Always the Cowboy Tour, in which Wilson opened for the "Heartache on the Dance Floor" singer.