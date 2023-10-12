The country music collaboration we didn't know we needed is on the horizon: It's an amazing matchup of Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan, "Cowboys and Plowboys".

The song was written by Rhett Akins, Cole Taylor and Jacob Rice. I recently sat down with Pardi, and he leaked a bit of information to me about the song, which will arrive at country radio on Oct. 16.

"Me and Luke agree, it was meant for me and Luke to sing together," Pardi says. "Ya know, it's about cowboys and farmers."

Pardi explains how the collaboration came to fruition, "... from both of our backgrounds kind of come together, being label-mates and just being good buddies."

The "Dirt on My Boots" hitmaker admits he feels it's important to seek songs from outside writers when putting together an album. "Rhett Akins is a writer on it, and Rhett's like both great friends with me and Luke," Pardi explains. "He was like (to Luke) 'Man, you and Pardi gotta sing this song, man.'"

After hearing that from Akins, Pardi says he and Bryan were ready to get together and make it happen and not let this opportunity slip by.

I know this is genuine Pardi here, because my follow-up questions were about whether he would record something out of genre for a collaboration. He wouldn't.

"For when it comes to collaborating, it all comes down to the song," Pardi confirms. "I'm not gonna sing the chorus on a love song, just to be a part of a song."

Pardi is a true deep-rooted country music fan, as well as an artist with multiple No. 1 songs. He is currently on the road on tour that goes well into 2024.

