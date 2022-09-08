Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour

Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall.

Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.

Kelsea Ballerini is the new name on the Final Tour lineup. She slots in on Oct. 21 in Durant, Okla., midway through the tour. Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde and Little Big Town will all take two shows each prior to that stop, with Trisha Yearwood (two shows), McBryde again and Faith Hill closing the tour.

The run wraps on Oct. 29 in Lexington, Ky.

Wynonna Judd expressed gratitude and some level of anxiety in a statement to the press. While she has taken the stage since her mother Naomi's death on April 30 (most notably with Carly Pearce at CMA Fest), she has not yet played a full show.

The Judds: The Final Tour was scheduled to be a final bow for the two women, now both in the Country Music Hall of Fame. They were a dominant radio act in the late 1980s before splitting in the early '90s for health reasons. The Judds reunited for several tours in the 30 years that followed, but emphasized that this would be the final tour.

The Judds family matriarch died by suicide at the age of 76, just one day before the duo's Country Music Hall of Fame medallion ceremony.

The Judds' 2022 The Final Tour Dates:

Sept. 30 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena (with Brandi Carlile)

Oct. 1 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center (with Brandi Carlile)

Oct. 7 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center (with Ashley McBryde)

Oct. 8 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center (with Ashley McBryde)

Oct. 14 — Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena (with Little Big Town)

Oct. 15 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Propst Arena @ the Von Braun Center (with Little Big Town)

Oct. 21 — Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater (with Kelsea Ballerini)

Oct. 22 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena (with Trisha Yearwood)

Oct. 27 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum (with Ashley McBryde)

Oct. 28 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena (with Trisha Yearwood)

Oct. 29 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena (with Faith Hill)

