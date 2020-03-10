Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves are proving that they make beautiful music together. Musgraves joined her husband Kelly onstage during his sold-out show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Friday (March 6), where the couple performed the song "Just for the Record" from Kelly's 2018 acclaimed Dying Star album.

"This woman changed my life," Kelly said as he and Musgraves finished the duet. The musical couple got married back in 2017; however, the pair rarely takes the stage together. The last time that the couple performed "Just for the Record" together was a year ago in March 2019 during a show in Birmingham, Ala.

Kelly wrote "Just for the Record" with Jarrad Kritzstein and Lucie Silvas. Musgraves appears on the studio version of "Just for the Record."

With "Just For the Record" appearing on his emotionally charged Dying Star album, Kelly proclaimed that his genre of music is not country music, nor emo music. Rather, the singer classifies himself as a dirt emo artist.

Dirt emo is "confessional songwriting, confessional lyrics, emotional vulnerability to the max with Americana or folk instrumentation on the periphery," Kelly explained on his YouTube channel.

The genre even prompted Kelly to release an EP called Dirt Emo Vol. 1, which included covers of various songs such as "All Too Well" by Taylor Swift and "Weeping Willow" by the Carter Family.

At his Nashville show, Kelly sold "Dirt Emo" pink hoodies to benefit the Nashville tornado relief, according to the Boot. As for Musgraves, she announced last week that she will be selling her stage-worn clothes to benefit the cause.

Kelly is already planning to release the follow-up to his Dying Star album. He announced via Twitter last month that his sophomore record is done, and reports from Friday's show indicate that it will be dropping in July.