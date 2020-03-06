A deadly tornado tore through the Nashville area early Tuesday morning (March 3), leaving a path of damage across the city and state and tragedy in its wake: At least 25 people died in the storm across four counties, according to the Tennessean. Kacey Musgraves is one of many country stars who responded to the tragedy by doing what she can to help the city.

Musgraves is selling some of her stage clothes on Stage to Closet, a celebrity clothing sale Instagram account, with the proceeds going to benefit tornado relief efforts. In addition to clothing, shoes, jewelry and other accessories are part of the sale.

"Proceeds originally were going toward Tennessee Forest Preservation," Musgraves explains on Instagram, "but in light of the tragic events that unfolded earlier this week I will now be donating proceeds to the victims of the awful tornado that just destroyed Nashville and surrounding areas."

The Grammy winner confirmed that she was safe after the devastating tornado in a tweet, saying, "Me and my fam are safe but many friends aren’t so lucky. We did live right in one of the worst hit spots a matter of months ago. It’s so crazy. I’m so nervous to find out who the fatalities are. Nashville is so tight knit. I’m gonna help in any way I can."

Musgraves isn't the only country star donating to tornado relief efforts. Dan + Shay have donated $100,000, Taylor Swift gave $1 million and Chris Young has donated $50,000. CMT also partnered with the American Red Cross and Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV on Thursday (March 5) to broadcast a telethon to raise money for relief efforts.

Kid Rock stepped up to donate $50,000 during that event, while Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde and more are all part of an all-star lineup that will hit the stage on Monday (March 9) for a benefit concert called To Nashville, With Love.

