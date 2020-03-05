Taylor Swift may be a pop star now, but she hasn't forgotten her country roots, or her longtime home of Nashville. The star has donated $1 million to tornado relief efforts in Middle Tennessee.

The Tennessean reports that Swift made her massive donation to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. She shared her charity of choice in her Instagram Stories and encouraged fans to donate to the fund, as well.

“Nashville is my home," Swift writes on Instagram. "And the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me."

It's an incredibly generous — but not surprising — move from the megastar, who often contributes to charitable causes about which she cares. In fact, back in 2010, when a devastating flood wrecked Nashville, Swift created the Taylor Swift Charitable Fund to assist in the recovery and rebuilding process.

Swift is one of many artists who have offered monetary assistance to organizations helping clean up following the tornado that ripped through North and East Nashville, Germantown, Donelson, Mt. Juliet, Cookeville and other parts of Middle Tennessee. Chris Young, among others, donated $50,000 to the efforts.

More than two dozen people died in the twister, and over 100 others were injured. On Thursday night (March 5), CMT, WSMV-TV and the Red Cross will stage a telethon to raise more money for those affected. To find more resources for how you can help, please visit Taste of Country's list of resources for Nashville tornado relief.