Count Chris Young as among the first to lead by example following the deadly tornado that ripped through Nashville on Tuesday (March 3). The "Drowning" singer says he's donating $50,000 to the Music City Inc. Foundation.

The Music City Inc. Foundation is the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp's (NCVC) charitable arm and a 501c(3). Learn more about how the funds collected will be used and donate at their Nashville Strong website. The NCVC started with a $10,000 donation, and anyone can donate through Venmo or Paypal, or by writing a check to Music City Inc. at the address below:

Music City Inc.

150 4th Ave. N Ste. G-250

Nashville, TN 37219

"My heart goes out to everyone who lost friends or family last night. It’s devastating to see photos this morning of the city I call home," Young writes on Twitter. "I don’t even recognize some of the locations it’s so bad."

Young is a Nashville-area native, having grown up in Murfreesboro, Tenn. If he was directly impacted by the storm, he hasn't shared, but many in the country music community know someone who was. At about 1AM on March 3, a tornado ripped through a northern part of downtown known as Germantown before touching down in East Nashville and moving east through Mt. Juliet and eventually, Putnam County. So far 24 people have been confirmed dead, but dozens more are still missing.

Storm cells that produced winds of up to 165 miles per hour left devastation in their wake, and country singers including Maren Morris, Abby Anderson, Cassadee Pope and others posted to social media to share how their areas were impacted. Dierks Bentley's plane flew right around the storm cell that caused the tornado on his way back to Nashville, and the airport where he landed was badly damaged just hours later. Bentley's drummer, Steve Misamore, lost his home in the Nashville tornado.

