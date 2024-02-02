Chris Young made good on a promise to share new music on Friday (Feb. 2). "Double Down" is a rowdy play on words that celebrates the weekend.

Chris Young's "Double Down" is from his new Young Love & Saturday Nights album, dropping March 22.

He promised the song on Thursday, saying it was his way of showing gratitude to fans who supported him after his arrest on Jan. 22.

All three charges against him were dismissed four days later.

Related: Chris Young Shows Off Injuries After Police Run-In

Derek George, Monty Criswell and Tyler Reeve wrote “Double Down.” It’s an unabashed drinking song that begins with his request to a bartender to “get us there fast."

"Get a little loud, stomp your boot heels / Talkin’ plowed like a cornfield / Two steppin’ shuffle, thumb on your buckle / Raisin’ up trouble / There goes another double down,” he sings at the chorus.

While it's common for artists to release songs early ahead of an album release, Young says this release was unplanned. "Double Down" was likely recorded long before he was arrested at a Nashville bar, but the lyrics put him back there (or in a similar bar or honky-tonk).

The altercation with Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents started at Tin Roof and ended like this at Dawg House:

Agents filed a report claiming Young had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes while admitting they pushed him to "create distance." He was charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest, but after reviewing all evidence, the district attorney dismissed all charges in a short statement.

Since being cleared, Young has opened up in small bits about what happened. He first showed video with a suggestion that he never touched the agent, and later shared a photo of his back and arm with bruises he says he sustained in the fall.

"Crank it up, enjoy it. I appreciate you, I love you, and thank you," Young says.