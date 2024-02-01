Chris Young says he's still processing a week of controversy that included his arrest on assault charges.

The "Young Love & Saturday Nights" singer took to social media to thank friends and fans that believed in him after he spent the night of Jan. 22 in jail.

This new, extended statement came after a social media post where he said he never touched the TABC agent who shoved him, and another that shows pictures of bruises allegedly sustained when he was shoved.

Young was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault of a police officer.

All charges were dismissed on Jan. 26.

"It meant the world to me and I had so many friends and fans reach out and say 'we got you, we don’t believe you did any of this,'" Young says in the video.

"So it’s really nice to see the charges get dismissed. It’s not something I wish anybody has to go through ever. But, like I said, the bright spot was seeing just all the love and support."

The incident took place at the Dawg House in downtown Nashville.

Security camera video shows Young acting calmly before he attempts to get a Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission agent's attention by putting an arm in front of him. That agent then pushes Young, who stumbles back into the bar and falls over.

"I’m still processing a lot through the false accusations and everything that went on in the past week," Young says early in the video. At the end, he reveals fan support inspired him to release a new song from his upcoming album early.

"Double Down" will drop on Friday (Feb. 2) at midnight.

"Crank it up, enjoy it. I appreciate you, I love you, and thank you," Young says.