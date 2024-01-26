Chris Young has been cleared of all charges stemming from Monday night's incident at a bar in Nashville.

Nashville's District Attorney Glenn Funk released a statement saying the charges will be dismissed "after a review of all the evidence in this case."

Young was arrested at the Dawg House on Demonbreun Street in downtown Nashville at about 8:30PM on Monday (Jan. 22).

He was charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

TABC agents were conducting compliance checks in the area at the time.

The brief statement didn't elaborate, but Young's lawyer had called for a total dismissal and an apology after video surfaced that showed Young being shoved to the ground by a TABC agent.

The "Young Love & Saturday Night" singer appears to hold an arm out in front of one agent before he's pushed. The 38-year-old singer then falls back into the bar, before tumbling onto nearby chairs.

"What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong and he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place," attorney Bill Ramsey says in a statement provided to Taste of Country on Wednesday (Jan. 24).

The first interaction between Young and TABC occurred at the Tin Roof bar a few minutes earlier. The agency's report stated that Young held his identification above his head and complied with a check. Later, he appeared again, with bloodshot and watery eyes, the report stated, and had slurred speech.

An agent did admit to pushing Young to "create distance." Once video emerged of what happened, the court of public opinion was on Young's side.

Four different camera angles were provided to Taste of Country — the above video allows fans to judge his level of aggression. Young hasn't said anything about the incident yet on social media.

attachment-Chris Young Statement Office of District Attorney Glenn Funk loading...