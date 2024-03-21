Chris Young has a message for other artists that he takes to heart, too: "People can tell if you're being fake."

Young is the latest guest on Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, and he was eager to spill a lot of details about his upcoming album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, which arrives March 22.

Look for 18 new tracks on this album, which is a deep dive into his personal life, with songs about his dog and his father appearing on the tracklist. What made him want to open up? Well, he strives to be genuine.

"I think I just found the right songs, or wrote the right songs," he explains. "People can tell if you're being fake. If you're genuine, people get it. I feel like everything on this record is genuine."

This project is Young's longest album to date — it seems he had a lot to say.

"I really put a whole lot of myself into this album. I think that is the defining characteristic of this particular process," he says. To say he's excited to release new music for his fans is an understatement — Young Love & Saturday Nights is Young's first record since he dropped Famous Friends in 2021.

"Just really, really proud of this record, took a long time to make. I want people to have as many songs as they'll let me put on there," he admits. "I got excited when they said I could do 18 in one record."

Chris Young will hit the road to promote his new album this spring.

