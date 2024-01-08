Chris Young's next album is right around the corner. The country singer has announced that Young Love & Saturday Nights will arrive on March 22.

Named after his single of the same name, the project is by far his biggest yet: Young Love & Saturday Nights will feature a whopping 18 tracks, which is not a bad way to celebrate his ninth studio release.

Young also reveals he will be releasing another single off the project this Friday, Jan. 12. The song "Right Now" is also featured in his post sharing the news.

"We can't bring ourselves to burn a bridge / We might have to walk back across / When it's late and we're lonely / Don't wanna move on and our pride is the only cost / 'Cause that fire's still burnin' / And I don't think you wanna let it go out / So if you won't say it, girl I'll say it / 'What are you doing right now?'" he sings in the new track.

"Right Now" is the follow-up to his most recent single, "Young Love & Saturday Night." The song utilizes a guitar lick from David Bowie's "Rebel, Rebel." It's right on trend with a handful of other songs that are re-imagining classic songs into new concepts, like Cole Swindell's "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" which pulls from Jo Dee Messina's "Heads Carolina, Tails California" — one of the most successful attempts in recent memory.

Young Love & Saturday Nights is Young's first collection of songs since he dropped Famous Friends in 2021. Plans for a tour to promote his new album have not been announced.