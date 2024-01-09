Chris Young Plots ‘Young Love & Saturday Nights’ Tour for Spring — See Dates!

Chris Young is hitting the road! His newly-announced Young Love & Saturday Nights Tour is set to kick off in April to support his album of the same name.

The "Famous Friends" singer announced the trek on social media just one day after revealing that he will be releasing his ninth studio album in March.

"New album and new tour, let’s go," Young writes in the caption of his Instagram post. "Join me on the road this spring for the Young Love & Saturday Nights Tour with my friend @bryanmartinmusic"

The Young Love & Saturday Nights Tour is scheduled to begin on April 25, a Thursday night, in Tulsa, Okla. He'll hopscotch around North America before wrapping things up in Maricopa, Ariz., on May 17.

Up-and-coming singer Bryan Martin will serve as direct support for Young on all 10 dates.

Young will be promoting his new project Young Love & Saturday Nights while on the road. The album is scheduled to be released on March 22, but fans won't have to wait long before getting another taste of his new music: A new single "Right Now" is set to arrive on Friday (Jan. 12).

Chris Young's Young Love & Saturday Nights Tour dates:

April 25 — Tulsa, Okla. @ River Spirit Casino Resort

April 26 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's

April 27 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's

May 2 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

May 3 — Columbus Ohio @ Kemba Live

May 4 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Stage AE

May 9 — Rama, Canada @ Casino Rama Resort

May 10 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

May 11 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

May 17 — Maricopa, Ariz. @ AK-Chin Circle Entertainment Center

