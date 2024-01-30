Chris Young Responds to ‘Trolls’ After Assault Charges Dropped

Chris Young flexed a bit after being cleared of all charges following last Monday's arrest.

The singer took to social media with surveillance video and a message to anyone who suggested he was in the wrong because he put his hands on a law enforcement agent.

Young was arrested at the Dawg House on Demonbreun Street in downtown Nashville at about 8:30PM on Monday (Jan. 22).

He was charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

TABC agents were conducting compliance checks in the area at the time.

Charges were dropped on Friday, when Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk announced he'd finished his review of the evidence. The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission had previously admitted to pushing Young to "create distance" after he tried to intervene in their license check.

Video obtained by Taste of Country shows Young acting with little to no aggression as he tries to stop an agent. One angle questions if he ever even touched the man.

The "Young Love & Saturday Nights" singer says he never touched anyone. In a new video shared to his TikTok, he speaks to the incident for the first time.

"For all the trolls saying, 'Don't touch a cop' ... I didn't touch him," he writes.

With all charges dropped, the incident is behind Young legally. He'll likely return to promoting his upcoming Young Love & Saturday Night album, set for release on March 22.