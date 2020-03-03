Dierks Bentley may not even realize how close he came to grave danger as he flew through a storm that would soon spawn the deadly tornadoes in Nashville.

On Twitter, Bentley described flying home around 11:30PM on Monday night, sharing video of a storm cell he says turned into a tornado. The singer was flying into John C. Tune Airport, on the city's northwest side. Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN would later show overhead footage revealing the airport wasn't spared from the tornado's devastation.

In a post on Facebook, Bentley reveals that his drummer, Steve Misamore, lost his home in the tornado.

"No one comes together as a city like Nashville," Bentley writes to end his social post. The longtime Nashvillian was in Music City for the floods of May 2010. While he's a seasoned pilot with his own plane, it's not clear if he was actually flying his own plane on Monday night, or who was onboard with him.

The latest numbers provided by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) reveal 19 people were killed across four counties, with 14 of those coming from Putnam County, two hours east of Nashville. More than 40 buildings were destroyed, including the Basement East venue and many business in Five Points in East Nashville.

It's still very early, and the total number of casualties is expected to continue to rise as emergency responders make their way through the wreckage. Emergency shelters are open around Nashville, including at the Bridgestone Arena.