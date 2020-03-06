A number of Nashville musicians will come together for a concert to benefit Nashville tornado relief dubbed To Nashville, With Love on Monday night (March 9). Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Ashley McBryde are all part of the lineup, among others.

To Nashville, With Love will take place at Marathon Music Works and will feature primarily country artists who call Nashville their home. In addition to Carlile, Brothers Osborne and McBryde, performers include Aaron Lee Tasjan, Dan Auerbach, Jason Isbell, Katie Pruitt, Kendell Marvel, Margo Price, Old Crow Medicine Show, Sadler Vaden, Sheryl Crow, Soccer Mommy and Yola.

"[My wife and fellow musician] Amanda [Shires] and I are proud to call Nashville our home, and we’re proud of the Nashville community’s ability to come together in a time of crisis," Isbell says. "We’re lucky that our home and our loved ones are safe, but we know that isn’t the case for many Nashvillians. I’m happy to do what I can to help the city recover."

In addition to the stellar musical lineup, Mike "Grimey" Grimes, co-owner of the East Nashville venue the Basement East — which was mostly destroyed in the tornado, though its famous "I Believe in Nashville" mural remains intact — will speak at the event.

"We have seen the resilience of Nashville before but nothing like the display of humanity being put forth currently," Grimes says. "That sweat equity combined with our incredible friends’ generous offers of their gift of music will galvanize our city, making it stronger than ever before."

At least 24 people died in the tornado across the state of Tennessee, and it destroyed dozens of homes and buildings when it struck early on Tuesday morning (March 3). The city has already come together to help, with CMT partnering with the American Red Cross and Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV on Thursday to broadcast a telethon to raise money for relief efforts. Kid Rock stepped up to donate $50,000 during that event, and other country stars are also pitching in financially; Chris Young is donating $50,000 to the Music City Inc. Foundation to help with tornado relief efforts, while Dan + Shay have donated $100,000 and Taylor Swift stepped up with a whopping $1 million donation.

All ticket sales and donations from the To Nashville, With Love event will benefit the To Nashville, With Love Fund, which was created by music industry professionals to offer aid following the deadly tornado. The To Nashville, With Love Fund will allocate its money to disaster relief and mental health organizations.

Tickets for To Nashville, With Love are already sold out, but readers can visit ToNashvilleWithLove.org to donate money to relief efforts. Those who can't make the event in person can tune in to Nashville's Lightning 100 (100.1 FM or Lightning100.com) to listen.

