Kid Rock put his money where his mouth is on Thursday (March 5), stepping up to pledge $50,000 for Nashville tornado relief after vowing earlier in the week to do "whatever needs to be done" to help his fellow Tennesseans recover.

CMT partnered with the American Red Cross and Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV on Thursday to broadcast a telethon to raise money for those affected by the deadly tornado that swept through Nashville and central Tennessee in the early morning hours on Tuesday (March 3).

CMT turned to Facebook to share a picture of the rocker, rapper and sometimes country singer shaking hands with one of the hosts of the program, which aired on WSMV Channel 4 in Nashville and across CMT's social media platforms.

"We'd like to thank the Kid Rock Foundation for its $50k donation to the Rebuilding Tennessee telethon," the country music and lifestyle channel posted.

Kid Rock was one of the first stars to promise to help after a tornado ravaged East Nashville, Germantown and central Tennessee in the early morning hours on Tuesday, killing at least 24 people across the state of Tennessee and destroying dozens of homes and buildings.

"Whatever needs to be done to help Tennessee and the people she holds hit by last nights devastating storm, count me in," he posted to Twitter on Tuesday, adding, "God Bless Nashville."

Chris Young is also among those who have pledged to help; the singer is donating $50,000 to the Music City Inc. Foundation to help with tornado relief efforts. Dan + Shay also donated $100,000 to tornado relief, while Taylor Swift stepped up with a whopping $1 million donation.

To find out how you can help, please visit Taste of Country's list of resources for Nashville tornado relief.

