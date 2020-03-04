Kid Rock is stepping up to help the people who were hit by the devastating tornado that swept through Nashville and central Tennessee in the early morning hours on Tuesday (March 3).

The rap-rocker and sometimes country singer turned to Twitter on Tuesday to pledge his support for the people of Tennessee. The Michigan native now makes his home in Nashville, where he owns a bar and music venue.

"Whatever needs to be done to help Tennessee and the people she holds hit by last nights devastating storm, count me in," he wrote, adding, "God Bless Nashville."

Kid Rock added a picture of the Basement East music venue in East Nashville. Located in the especially hard-hit Five Points area, the venue was directly in the path of the tornado that ravaged East Nashville and Germantown before devastating swaths of Middle Tennessee with winds of up to 165 miles per hour. One end of the building is destroyed, while the other end, which bears a famous "I Believe in Nashville" mural, still stands completely intact after the storms. The image has gone viral as a symbol of Music City's strength in the face of adversity.

At least 24 people were killed statewide, and another estimated 77 were still missing in rural Putnam County as of Wednesday morning (March 4).

Eric Paslay turned to social media to share that his house took a "direct hit," but he and his wife and daughter are safe. Maren Morris, Abby Anderson, Cassadee Pope and others also posted to social media to share how the storms impacted them and their neighbors. Dierks Bentley ended up flying right around the storm cell that spawned the tornado on his way back to Nashville, and the airport he landed at was subsequently hit and badly damaged. Bentley's drummer, Steve Misamore, lost his house in the storms.

Carrie Underwood revealed in a TV interview on Tuesday that her husband and sons rode out the tornado in a safe room in their house while she was out of town. Chris Young is also among those who have pledged to help; the singer is donating $50,000 to the Music City Inc. Foundation to help with tornado relief efforts.

To find out how you can help, please visit Taste of Country's list of resources for Nashville tornado relief.