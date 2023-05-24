Country fans who've been out to catch the new Fast & Furious 10 action film since it opened on Friday (May 19) may have recognized a couple of familiar voices in the movie's songs: Kane Brown and Bailey Zimmerman each sing on a track.

Brown's contribution comes in "My City," a collaboration with rappers G Herbo and 24kGoldn. Fast-paced and set to a trap beat, the track describes a life of jet-setting success. Despite all the travels and new adventures that life brings, there's still nothing like one's hometown.

"Take me back to the city that I call my city / Where everybody knows my name / Take me back to the people that I call my people / Yeah, I'm a long, long way from my city," Brown sings in the refrain, with each rapper taking a verse in between choruses.

Meanwhile, Zimmerman appears on the heart-pounding "Won't Back Down," a team-up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Dermot Kennedy. The country up-and-comer also features in a music video for the song, in which he speeds down a back road in a red sports car and sings from the open-air top floor of a city parking garage at dusk.

The latest installment of the action film franchise, which is also known as Fast X, is the 11th film overall to come out of the Fast & Furious universe. Starring Vin Diesel alongside Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Ludacris, Jason Momoa and more, it follows Dominic Toretto's quest to protect his family, fortune and his late father's legacy.

For Brown, this feature isn't the first time he's worked on an on-screen project: He recently made his acting debut in the CBS drama series Fire Country. While Zimmerman is a newer act, both men are at the top of their game in country music in 2023, with extensive touring plans lined up for the remainder of the year.

