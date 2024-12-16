Kane Brown’s Wife Isn’t the Only Star Collab on His New Album

As promised, Kane Brown's upcoming The High Road album includes the two new duets he recorded with his wife Katelyn.

But that's just the beginning.

Brown dropped the project's 18-song tracklist on Monday (Dec. 16), revealing a jam-packed list of much-anticipated releases and even several star collaborations.

Maybe the most eye-catching of those is a song with Jelly Roll called "Haunted."

That title might look a little familiar to Brown's fanbase.

It's a song he's played live before, and he previewed it early in 2024.

At the time, the singer introduced it as "a heavy song about depression and horrible thoughts and feelings that I feel like a lot of us go through but don't like to talk about with other people."

Brown has spoken previously about his battles with depression, and he's also said he intends to write more music that digs into that aspect of his life.

Jelly's participation in the song is news, though it makes sense. With songs like "Save Me," "Son of a Sinner" and "Halfway to Hell," Jelly Roll is known for putting out music that deals with similarly tough topics.

Brown recently told AP News that "Haunted" is "so [Jelly Roll]," and that his duet partner even had thoughts about saving it for a project of his own if Brown didn't want it.

"He didn't think that I was going to release it, so he was trying to keep it for himself," Brown remembers. "So that told me that the song meant even more to him than what I thought it was going to mean."

Read More: Kane Brown Changed His Son's Name After Family Laughed at His First Choice

Brad Paisley also has a feature on Brown's next album, and so do two out-of-genre collaborators: Marshmello (on the already-released "Miles on It") and Khalid.

The High Road is due out in full on Jan. 24, 2024. It includes the lead single, "I Can Feel It."

Kane Brown, The High Road Tracklist:

1. "I Am"

2. "Fiddle in the Band"

3. "Backseat Driver"

4. "Miles on It" (with Marshmello)

5. "Says I Can"

6. "3"

7. "Rescue" (with Khalid)

8. "Haunted" (with Jelly Roll)

9. "Start a Fire"

10. "Body Talk" (with Katelyn Brown)

11. "Gorgeous"

12. "Beside Me"

13. "I Can Feel It"

14. "Things We Quit" (with Brad Paisley)

15. "Back Around"

16. "Stay"

17. "Do Us Apart" (with Katelyn Brown)

18. "When You Forget"