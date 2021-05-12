Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini will co-host the 2021 CMT Music Awards, the network announced on Wednesday (May 12). The annual country music event is set for June 9.

Brown also co-hosted the postponed 2020 CMT Music Awards ceremony in October, with Ashley McBryde and actor Sarah Hyland, but it will be Ballerini's first time helming the awards show. Producers say in a press release that the "dynamic duo reflects the show’s revitalized energy as live music returns to center stage in a night filled with incredible outdoor performances, cross-genre collaborations and a few surprises."

"The CMT Music Awards are special to me -- it’s the first industry award I won, and getting on that stage was an amazing feeling," says Brown. I love that the fans get to have their voices heard as we celebrate the best in country music."

Adds Ballerini, "The CMT Awards are so special because they are truly fan voted. Following a year-plus where we have not been able to be with the fans and share music together will make this night even more special."

Nominations for the 2021 CMT Music Awards will be announced on Thursday (May 13) at 11AM ET. Performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

The 2021 CMT Music Awards will air at 8PM ET on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land. The show traditionally takes place in Nashville each June, usually serving as an unofficial kickoff to CMA Fest; however, the annual four-day festival will not take place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

