Kansas City Chiefs Go Into Super Bowl 58 Missing an Important Face

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (Feb. 11) for Super Bowl 58. However, one important person will be missing from the field in 2024.

Norma Knobel Hunt is the former minority owner and matriarch of the Chiefs, who died last June at 85. She leaves behind a remarkable legacy, as she's believed to be the only woman who’s attended all 57 previous Super Bowls.

During the 2023 season, the Chiefs found a unique way to honor Hunt's legacy. According to the Chiefs’ website, her initials, “NKH,” sit in gold on a football patch on the team members' jerseys.

Hunt will once again be honored and thought of going into Sunday’s Super Bowl. In a press release, USA Today Sports notes that she is heavy on tight end Travis Kelce’s mind

“It broke everybody’s heart and Chiefs Kingdom when Norma passed, and we were fortunate enough to go and get the Lamar Hunt trophy,” said Kelce. “For this being the first Super Bowl she hasn’t been to, to bring this home for the Hunt family would mean the world. Such a powerful woman in sports and definitely one to remember for sure.”

Ahead of the football showdown, Norma’s presence will still be evident on the NFL Honors Red Carpet. Her granddaughter, Gracie Hunt, is wearing her “Mimi Norma’s” Tom Ford gown — the same one Norma wore during the NFL Honors at Super Bowl 50.

Hunt’s son, Clark Hunt, is currently the CEO and chairman of the Kansas City Chiefs. He and his wife Tavia have three children: Gracie (23), Knobel (20), and Ava (14).

